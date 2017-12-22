News / World

Lawyer: Woman whose fiance drowned grateful to be released

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, Angelika Graswald stands with her attorneys Jeffrey Chartier, left, and Richard Portale during her sentencing at the Orange County courthouse in Goshen, N.Y. Graswald, initially charged with murder in the drowning death of her fiance during a New York kayak outing, is being released from prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. Graswald, of Poughkeepsie, admitted she should have perceived the risk of danger and was sentenced in November to 16 months to four years in prison. (Jim Sabastian/Times Herlad-Record via AP, Pool, File)

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y. — The lawyer for a woman who pleaded guilty in the drowning death of her fiance during a New York kayak outing says she is grateful to be out of prison.

Angelika Graswald was released Thursday from Bedford Hills prison.

She and her fiance, 46-year-old Vincent Viafiore, were on the Hudson River in April 2015 when he drowned. Prosecutors said she admitted sabotaging his kayak by pulling the drain plug and suggested she wanted his life insurance money.

She was initially charged with murder. But they later said her statements were inconsistent and she pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. She was behind bars for nearly three years.

She did not speak to reporters waiting outside the prison in upstate New York. Her attorney Richard Portale said she would work on reconstructing her life.

