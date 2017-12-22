Le Pen companion charged in probe of EU parliament fake jobs

PARIS — The companion of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been handed preliminary charges in an investigation of allegedly fake jobs at the European Parliament.

Louis Aliot, now a lawmaker in the French National Assembly, is among more than a dozen officials from Le Pen's National Front party charged in the case.

A judicial official said Friday that Aliot was charged with breach of trust for allegedly paying a European Parliament assistant to do work unrelated to the EU's lawmaking arm. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.