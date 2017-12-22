Man sentenced for shooting at famed Buffalo chicken-wing bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man has received the maximum sentence in the shooting death of an employee inside the bar credited with originating Buffalo-style chicken wings.

The Erie County district attorney announced Thursday that 27-year-old Jorge Suarez has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Suarez was previously convicted of second-degree murder and weapons possession in the May 2016 shooting death of 33-year-old Freddie Dizon. He was found slain inside the kitchen at Anchor Bar.

His mother says the justice she received is "the best Christmas present" she could ask for.

Suarez's attorney says his client is innocent and is planning to appeal the decision.