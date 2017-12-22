Markets Right Now: Stocks end slightly lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street as a subdued week of trading comes to a close.

Health care companies and banks fell the most Friday.

Nike fell 2.3 per cent after reporting disappointing results in its North American business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,683.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 24,754. The Nasdaq composite lost 5 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,959.

Trading in bitcoin futures was volatile. Futures dropped as much as 28 per cent before recovering some of their losses.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.48 per cent .

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Christmas.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are slightly lower at midday as a subdued week of trading comes to a close.

Nike fell 3 per cent Friday after reporting disappointing results in its North American business. That weighed on other consumer-focused companies.

Technology companies were also lower. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.9 per cent .

High-dividend stocks made small gains even as bond yields remained near their recent highs.

The price of bitcoin fell sharply after making gigantic gains throughout the year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,679.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 24,734. The Nasdaq composite lost 14 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,950.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49 per cent .

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as technology and consumer-focused companies took losses.

Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.5 per cent in early trading Friday. Nike dropped 4.3 per cent after reporting disappointing results in its North American business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,682.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 24,764. The Nasdaq composite lost 19 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,946.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.48 per cent .