Minnesota GOP leaders suggest solution to succession flap

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republican leaders of the Minnesota Legislature are proposing a brief special session to avert a legal fight over the next lieutenant governor.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka sent a letter Friday to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, asking him to call a special session to allow the Senate to elect a Democrat as president of the Senate.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority. Under the state constitution, Republican state Senate President Michelle Fischbach would become lieutenant governor when current office-holder Tina Smith replaces U.S. Sen. Al Franken next month. Fischbach contends she can still keep her Senate seat, but the Minnesota attorney general's office disagrees.