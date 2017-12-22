Most North Carolina lane closures suspended for holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation is suspending most road closures to allow motorists to enjoy easier travel to their holiday destination.

A statement from NCDOT on Friday said travel lanes will stay open from Friday through 8 p.m. Jan. 2 around most construction projects on interstate, U.S. and state highways.

However, inclement weather will not allow construction crews to open portions of Interstate 85 in time for holiday travel. NCDOT says I-85 traffic will continue with one lane in each direction from U.S. Highway 1 at Henderson to the Virginia state line.

In Currituck and Dare counties, traffic is down to one lane in each direction on the westbound span of the Wright Memorial Bridge across Currituck Sound near Kitty Hawk. The eastbound span is closed to refurbish the bridge.

___

Online: