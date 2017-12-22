National Park Service looking for 5 Death Valley trespassers

AMARGOSA VALLEY, Nev. — Authorities are looking for five people who entered a closed area at Death Valley National Park and damaged government property.

The National Park Service on Friday said surveillance video shows the people trespassing the area known as Devils Hole on the evening of Nov. 5.

Devils Hole is a detached portion of the park located in southwestern Nevada. It protects the only natural habitat of endangered Devils Hole pupfish. It was fenced after two divers drowned in its water.