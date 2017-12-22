Police: Pit bull that mauled woman had history of aggression

GOOCHLAND, Va. — One of the pit bulls that authorities say mauled a Virginia woman to death had a history of aggression.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew says the pit bull, named Pacman, had previously been adopted and returned because of concerning behaviour .

Authorities believe Bethany Lynn Stephens, 22, was mauled by her two pit bulls while out on a walk last week. Investigators said the petite woman of about 100 pounds was killed by the dogs, which had a combined weight of about twice hers.

Agnew said Pacman's previous owner returned him after he "snapped at her a couple of times." Agnew said the investigation continues into the death, which has garnered international attention.

