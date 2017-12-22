The Latest: Ex-California deputy charged with murder

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Latest on a former Southern California sheriff's deputy arrested for murder (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A former Southern California sheriff's deputy who was cleared of wrongdoing in a deadly shooting has now been charged with murder.

Deputy Oscar Rodriguez appeared in a Riverside County courtroom on Friday. His arraignment was continued but his bail was set at $1 million. It's not clear whether he has a lawyer.

Rodriguez killed Luis Carlos Morin Jr. in 2014, ostensibly while trying to arrest him on a warrant.

Authorities initially concluded that Rodriguez was justified in shooting.

However, the case was reopened after Morin's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that revealed Rodriguez had dated Diana Perez, who is the mother of Morin's two children.

Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

___

11:29 a.m.

