Trump endorses GOP Rep. DeSantis for Florida governor

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican congressman Ron DeSantis for Florida governor.

Trump tweeted Friday that DeSantis is "a brilliant young leader."

DeSantis, who is 39, back in August proposed a time limit on funding for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential collusion between Russia and Trump or his associates. DeSantis's House website has a link to a column he signed on FoxNews.com.

Other Trump allies have tried to discredit Mueller and his team.

Trump's endorsement came as the president headed to his Florida estate for Christmas vacation.