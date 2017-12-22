Upstate New York gets wintry mix ahead of holiday

ALBANY, N.Y. — The threat of a pre-holiday winter storm closed dozens of upstate New York schools and was expected to create slippery roads at the start of the busy travel weekend.

Snow accumulations of up to eight inches were expected by Saturday in the Adirondacks, with lower totals to the south. Snow, freezing rain and ice were expected to be a problem across much of the state late Friday.

Dozens of schools in eastern New York closed Friday in anticipation of the storm.