US new home sales skyrocket 17.5 per cent in November

WASHINGTON — Americans stepped up their purchases of new homes at the fastest pace in more than 25 years in November, with sales skyrocketing 17.5 per cent amid robust demand and a continued shortage of existing homes on the market.

The Commerce Department said Monday that new home sales last month jumped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 733,000 units compared to 624,000 in October.

The growth was led by sales in the West, which increased 31.1 per cent . Sales in the South were up 14.9 per cent , followed by the Northeast at 9.5 per cent and the Midwest at 6.9 per cent .