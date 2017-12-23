10 killed, 17 hurt in road accident in central Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan — Police say two speeding buses coming from opposite directions have collided and crashed into a van on a highway in central Pakistan, killing 10 people and injuring 17 others.

Local police chief Arfan Buhadar says the collision took place early Sunday near the town of Jam Shoro, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southeast of the city of Multan.

He says some of the injured are in critical condition and that the death toll could increase.

Buhadar says the drivers of the two buses fled shortly after the accident and an initial investigation shows careless driving was behind the crash.