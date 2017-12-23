Central Indiana city evicting train museum from local park
A
A
Share via Email
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A central Indiana city is parting ways with a train museum that's leased land in a local park for more than a half-century.
Noblesville's parks board has voted to end its relationship with the Indiana Transportation Museum when its Forest Park lease expires in March. The Indianapolis Star reports Mayor John Ditslear has criticized the museum's maintenance of the property it first leased in 1965 in the northern Indianapolis suburb.
About 30,000 people visit the museum annually to see its locomotives, box cars and historical artifacts.
The
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com