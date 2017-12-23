Judge: Official can't be excluded from US election panel

AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has ruled that Maine's secretary of state can't be excluded from participating in the work of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, on which he serves.

A U.S. District Court judge's ruling Friday in Washington largely agrees with Matthew Dunlap's argument that as a commission member, he must be given access to substantive documents.

The opinion says Dunlap should have been granted access to documents such as a request for voter data sent to U.S. states and meeting agendas. Dunlap said the ruling is "a clear vindication of what I have fought for."