Last Native American village in Yosemite being rebuilt

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley, destroyed 40 years ago, is being rebuilt in the same spot so that Miwuk Indian youths can learn about their culture.

Bill Tucker, who is Miwuk and Paiute, tells the Fresno Bee the project is personal.

The 78-year-old Tucker lived in the village that was razed by the National Park Service in the 1960s and says the village "is home."

Archaeological evidence shows Native Americans living in Yosemite Valley for at least 7,000 years.

Reconstruction started in 2009. So far a roundhouse foundation has been built. The project was halted in 2011 because of safety concerns but resumed last year after the native community proved the traditional roundhouse met building codes.