Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 10 in Yemen: officials

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni tribal officials say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 10 people and wounded 25 others in the capital, Sanaa.

The officials said Saturday's airstrike targeted a gathering of tribesmen supporting Shiite rebels, known as Houthis. They spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Iranian-allied Houthis, who control the capital, since March 2015. It imposed a blockade on the impoverished country when the conflict began.

The coalition eased the blockade on the key Red Sea port of Hodeida in November. Rebel-held Hodeida, a vital lifeline for Yemenis, received on Saturday its first commercial oil shipment in 50 days.