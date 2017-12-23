South Sudan cease-fire begins in attempt to calm civil war

JOHANNESBURG — A cease-fire by South Sudan's warring sides has begun amid concerns over whether this latest attempt at peace will hold.

The agreement signed Thursday after internationally brokered talks is an effort to salvage a 2015 peace deal. The United States has called the agreement "the last chance for the implementation of the peace process."

South Sudan's civil war is entering its fifth year and no one knows how many tens of thousands of people have been killed. Parts of the East African nation are on the brink of starvation and well over one million people have fled to neighbouring countries.

The U.S. and others have threatened further sanctions and other consequences if the fighting doesn't end.