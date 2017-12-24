Agency falling short on payments to state for centre
HONOLULU — The Hawaii Tourism Authority has fallen short on its payments to the state for the Hawaii Convention Center. The agency still owes 79
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports State Department of Budget and Finance Director Wesley Machida says the Hawaii Tourism Authority has made $490 million in principal and interest payments, but still owes $277 million on the
Under the current debt repayment schedule the agency agreed to
Machida says the agency has paid the state only $20 million of its $26.4 million obligation for each of the past two fiscal years.
