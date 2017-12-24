Cincinnati street renamed for child who killed himself
CINCINNATI — Part of a street in Cincinnati has been renamed after an 8-year-old boy who killed himself earlier this year.
Taye's family says the boy hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school.
The Taye family is suing Cincinnati Public Schools, saying officials ignored a culture of bullying. The district filed a motion in October to have the wrongful death suit dismissed.
The district has said school leaders didn't cause the boy's death in January.