Ice sculptures nearly ready for viewing in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. — Hand-crafted ice castle sculptures are nearly ready for viewing in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

The target opening date is early January and it will be the fourth year that the town has had the sculptures, complete with tunnels, slides, thrones and cool lighting.

It's one of five ice sculptures being built by the Ice Castles company. The others are in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Edmonton, Alberta.

Thousands of icicles are placed onto existing ice formations before getting sprayed with water.

The castles also include art that is made up of 25 million pounds of ice spiraling to heights around 40 feet. The ice is embedded with colour -changing LED lights set to a musical soundtrack.