Israeli official: Saudi Arabia denies chess visas

JERUSALEM — An Israeli chess official says Saudi Arabia has disregarded a request by seven Israeli players to participate in a world chess tournament in the kingdom this week.

Israel Geller said Sunday that the Saudis never responded to the Israelis' applications. "It's an old system. They simply didn't answer," he said.

Geller, a vice-president of FIDE, chess' world governing body, said substantial efforts were made to persuade the Saudis to grant the visas. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations, though Israeli officials frequently hint at warming behind-the-scenes ties.