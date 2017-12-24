London Zoo reopens after fire that killed meerkats, aardvark
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
London Zoo has reopened, one day after a fire that killed four meerkats and an aardvark.
The zoo said on its
The cause of the fire is being investigated. It broke out early Saturday morning near a cafe and the meerkat enclosure.
Staff and firefighters tried to remove animals from the area as quickly as possible but were unable to rescue Misha, a nine-year-old aardvark, and the four meerkats.
The zoo in central London at the edge of Regent's Park is a popular attraction that often draws heavy holiday crowds.
Some members of the zoo staff were treated for smoke inhalation and shock but there were no severe injuries.