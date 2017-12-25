10 hurt, 3 seriously, in 3-vehicle crash in Maryland

CHURCHTON, Md. — Police in Maryland say 10 people were injured, three seriously, in a Christmas Eve crash near Baltimore.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a news release that the three-vehicle crash occurred Sunday night in Churchton. Officers say a Volkswagen Golf was speeding when it drifted across the centre line, sideswiping a Lincoln Navigator and striking a Ford pickup truck head on.

Investigators say the driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say two passengers in the pickup truck, ages 87 and 85, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.