Big labour sees growth potential in California pot workers
GOSHEN, Calif. — Unions have caught a whiff of a rare opportunity to organize a whole new set of workers as recreational marijuana becomes legal in California.
The United Farm Workers, Teamsters and United Food and Commercial Workers are looking to unionize the tens of thousands of potential workers involved in the legal weed game, from planters to rollers to sellers. The move could provide a boost to organized
The farmworkers' union says organizing an industry rooted in agriculture is a natural fit, and growers could label their products with its logo as a marketing strategy.