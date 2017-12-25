News / World

Big labour sees growth potential in California pot workers

In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, photo, Thomas Grier works as a "bud tender" at Canna Can Help Inc., a medical marijuana dispensary in Goshen, Calif. Labor unions are vying to represent California cannabis workers when a new law takes effect in 2018 legalizing the sales of recreational marijuana. (AP Photo/Scott Smith)

GOSHEN, Calif. — Unions have caught a whiff of a rare opportunity to organize a whole new set of workers as recreational marijuana becomes legal in California.

The United Farm Workers, Teamsters and United Food and Commercial Workers are looking to unionize the tens of thousands of potential workers involved in the legal weed game, from planters to rollers to sellers. The move could provide a boost to organized labour 's lagging membership.

The farmworkers' union says organizing an industry rooted in agriculture is a natural fit, and growers could label their products with its logo as a marketing strategy.

