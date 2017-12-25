Buoyed by Alabama win, Democrats eye Tennessee Senate race

NASHVILLE — Democrats eager to take control of the Senate next year are turning to Tennessee, where a popular Democratic ex-governor is running for the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Neither of Tennessee's top GOP candidates, Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former Rep. Stephen Fincher, has the kind of personal baggage that Senate candidate Roy Moore had in Alabama while denying sexual misconduct accusations.

But both Tennessee Republicans have wholeheartedly embraced President Donald Trump at what Democrats hope is exactly the wrong time. Meanwhile, Democrat Phil Bredesen says he can "fix the mess" in Washington.

Democratic pollster Paul Maslin says Tennessee "is clearly in play."