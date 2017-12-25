Businessman to fund small Christian college in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston-area businessman is planning to open a new four-year college in the city with a focus on conservative Christian values.
Investment fund manager Finny Kuruvilla tells The Boston Globe he plans to fund Sattler College with $30 million of his own money.
Kuruvilla says the school's stated mission will be to "prepare students to serve Christ, the church, and the world."
Kuruvilla earned a medical degree and PhD from Harvard University and preaches at Followers of the Way, a small church in Medford, a Boston suburb.