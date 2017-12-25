California Highway Patrol officer dies in crash on highway

HAYWARD, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers died when a vehicle he was riding in was hit on a San Francisco Bay Area highway.

Officer Hannah Walcott said the officer was on duty and a passenger in a patrol car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward when he was struck around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. The officer in the driver's seat suffered minor injuries.

Walcott said the driver who hit the patrol car was taken to a hospital. She didn't know the driver's condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.