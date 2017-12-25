Christmas brings snow, strong winds to New England

TAUNTON, Mass. — A winter storm is winding down across New England but not before bringing blizzard conditions to some areas, power outages to others and making Christmas travel treacherous.

The largest snow accumulations on Monday were in northern New England, with the National Weather Service reporting 13 inches reported on the ground in New Gloucester, Maine.

A rare blizzard warning was issued for portions of New Hampshire and Maine.

Less snow fell in southern New England with most areas reporting 4 inches or less on the ground. But winds were equally fierce — especially along the south coast of Massachusetts.

At 1 p.m., Eversource was reporting more than 14,000 customers without power, the bulk of them on Cape Cod.