Christmas Eve package drop at Ohio prison not from Santa

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man bearing gifts visited an Ohio prison on Christmas Eve, but it wasn't Santa Claus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that someone approached the Richland Correctional Institution around 9 a.m. Sunday and tried to throw four packages containing tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports troopers caught up with the man a short time later.

They arrested 21-year-old Avery Ingram, whose home city was not identified.