State investigates privately owned Pearl Harbor tour website

HONOLULU — Officials with the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection say the agency is investigating representations made by a privately owned website that offers tours of the memorials and monument at Pearl Harbor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau does not appear to have any ties with government sanctioned tourism entities like the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau or the organizations that support and operate the Pearl Harbor sites.

Officials with the Hawaii Tourism Authority say they have not heard of this organization.

Businessman James Owen operates the Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau, which was registered with the state in 2015. He says the bureau is independently operated to promote and assist visitors with learning about Pearl Harbor historic sites. He says the bureau follows all government rules and regulations.

___