The Latest: Police ID resident killed in apartment blaze

NEW YORK — The Latest on a fire at a New York high-rise apartment building (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Police have identified the resident of a Manhattan high-rise apartment building who died in a Christmas Day fire.

Authorities say 76-year-old John Doktor was found unresponsive in his bedroom by emergency responders.

More than 100 firefighters responded Monday morning to the wind-whipped blaze on the 35th floor of a 36-story building on 56th Street near Seventh Avenue.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators. Two firefighters were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Parrella says the fire was contained to one apartment, where Doktor was found. The cause remains under investigation.

___

2:51 p.m.

A 76-year-old man has been killed in a wind-whipped fire at a New York high-rise apartment building.

Authorities say two firefighters were also injured in the fire Monday on the 35th floor of a 36-story building on 56th Street near Seventh Avenue in Manhattan.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators.

He says the injured firefighters, treated at hospitals, have non-life-threatening injuries. The fire reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. drew over 100 firefighters before it was under control at 9 a.m. Parrella says the fire was contained to one apartment. The cause is under investigation.