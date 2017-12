MOSCOW — Ukrainian authorities and separatist rebels have agreed on a major prisoner exchange.

Separatist leaders and a Ukrainian government representative said in televised comments on Monday that they would exchange prisoners on Wednesday. They spoke after a meeting in Moscow mediated by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Kyiv representative Viktor Medvedchuk says Ukraine is ready to release 306 people and is hoping for the separatists to release 74 people. It is not immediately clear if this covers all prisoners of war.