United apologizes to passenger who says US Rep took her seat
HOUSTON — United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.
An airline spokeswoman said Monday that its internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon,
Simon denies that she
United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress. The congresswoman says in a statement that she didn't ask for anything "exceptional or out of the ordinary."