Arizona authorities log more than 2,000 DUI arrests

PHOENIX — Arizona authorities have made more than 2,000 arrests for driving while under the influence as part of a statewide crackdown over the holiday season.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety released the preliminary data Tuesday. The statistics cover nearly five weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In all, officers around the state made more than 63,000 traffic stops during the period.

Of the DUI arrests, most involved misdemeanour charges while 415 were considered extreme cases and another 262 were aggravated cases.