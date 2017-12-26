Christmas visits a no-go after slide cuts off Austrian town
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFURT — People in an Austrian mountain village are spending an unusually quiet Christmas holiday period after a rockslide cut off access to the town.
The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that some 150 people were stuck at home in Vals, about 40
While they may have been unable to drive to the in-laws, it's unlikely anyone in the valley is going hungry.
Mayor Klaus Ungerank said people had stocked up on groceries before Christmas anyway.
Bulldozers were at work clearing an alternate roadway that was expected to be opened Wednesday.