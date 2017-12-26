Former Peruvian president apologizes following pardon

LIMA, Peru — Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori apologized to the nation Tuesday for wrongs committed under his government in the 1990s, issuing a vaguely worded statement two days after he received a presidential pardon that freed him from prison.

The 79-year-old Fujimori spoke in a videotaped message from a hospital in the capital. He received the pardon after serving less than half of a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses.

"I am aware that the results during my government were well received on one side, but I recognize that I have let down other compatriots," the former president said. "To them, I ask for forgiveness with all my heart."

Fujimori had not previously apologized, asserting even during his sentencing hearing that he was innocent. He led the country from 1990-2000, and was found guilty for the killings of 25 people in a campaign against the leftist Shining Path terrorist group.

"He has to ask forgiveness from his victims, from the families of those who were lost, who can't spend Christmas with their families," Marisa Glave, a member of parliament, said on local television network America.

Fujimori, who has been diagnosed with arrhythmia and tongue cancer, also thanked President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for pardoning him and sparing him from serving another 14 years in prison, a decision that has prompted large protests across the country.

The president said Fujimori was let go for humanitarian reasons, but many believe it was part of a backroom deal struck to protect Kuczynski from impeachment on corruption charges. Human Rights Watch declared it a "vulgar political negotiation."