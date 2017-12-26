Israeli court extends detention of Palestinian teen icon

JERUSALEM — An Israeli military court has extended the detention of a Palestinian teen who has become a national hero after she was filmed kicking and slapping Israeli soldiers.

Ahed Tamimi, a blonde 17-year-old firebrand from the West Bank village of Nebi Saleh, was arrested last week by Israeli troops and faces charges of attacking soldiers. An Israeli military court on Monday extended Tamimi's detention, along with those of her mother and cousin, for four days for questioning.