Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead indexes mostly lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Losses in some big technology stocks led major U.S. indexes mostly lower on Wall Street.

Trading was quiet Tuesday as investors returned from the Christmas holiday.

Apple dropped 2.5 per cent on speculation that the company would cut its targets for iPhone sales.

Chipmakers were also lower. Micron Technology fell 4.2 per cent .

Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,680.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 7 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 24,746. The Nasdaq composite lost 23 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,936.

Small-company stocks rose. The Russell 2000 increased 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,544.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47 per cent .

___

___

