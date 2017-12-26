Neighbours: teen accused in slayings mowed swastika in grass
RESTON, Va. —
Penny Potter tells The Washington Post that after the incident two months ago, residents of Reston talked to the youth's parents instead of going to the police.
The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths Friday of 48-year-old Scott Fricker and his wife, 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker. The youth, who turned the gun on himself, is hospitalized in critical condition.
Family and friends say the couple found a Twitter account they believed to be linked to the youth. Friends say the account retweeted posts praising Hitler and making derogatory comments about Jews.