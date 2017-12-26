Passenger had loaded gun at Orlando airport checkpoint
ORLANDO, Fla. — A passenger tried to bring a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Orlando International Airport causing a long back-up at checkpoints during the Christmas holiday rush.
Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Tari Koshetz told The Associated Press the passenger was carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22-
Koshetz says it was the 91st weapon intercepted by TSA officers at Orlando's airport this year.
Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido tells local news outlets the passenger has a valid Florida concealed weapons license. Federal law, however, prohibits passengers from carrying weapons through airport checkpoints. Guido says the passenger will be charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law.
The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.