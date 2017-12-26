The Latest: Defence Dept. won't comment on gun-check lawsuit
NEW YORK — The Latest on U.S. cities suing the Department of
3:40 p.m.
A Pentagon official says he can't comment on a lawsuit filed by three large U.S. cities that says the military failed to properly use the national background check system for guns.
New York City, San Francisco and Philadelphia filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia. The cities argue the
Pentagon spokesman Tom Crosson says the department is continuing to work with the U.S. military leaders to refine their policies.
11:50 a.m.
Three large U.S. cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the
New York City, San Francisco and Philadelphia filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia. The cities argue the
Local law enforcement officials rely on the FBI's database to conduct background checks on gun permit applications and to monitor purchases. The lawsuit says it must be up to date.
Federal officials didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit.