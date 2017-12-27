Brothers aged 2, 4 and 7 killed in southwest Missouri crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities say three young brothers were killed and their mother and five people in another vehicle were injured in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mother was driving her boys over a narrow highway bridge southeast of Joplin Tuesday night when her SUV collided with a tractor-trailer driving toward them. The patrol says her SUV was then struck in the side by another SUV.

The patrol has identified the victims as 2-year-old Isaac Verde, 4-year-old Benjamin Verde and 7-year-old Eric Verde from Neosho.

The mother and four others injured were taken to a Joplin hospital in ambulances, while a sixth person was flown to the hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.