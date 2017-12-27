Christmas snow may mean holiday greenbacks for shoppers
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — People who shopped three jewelry stores in Maine and New Hampshire are eagerly awaiting word whether a white Christmas will mean holiday greenbacks.
The Portsmouth Herald reports that roughly 400 Springer's Jewelers customers are due for a refund of purchases between Nov. 24 and Dec. 9 if it snowed 6 inches or more on Christmas Day in the Portsmouth area.
All told, more than $900,000 is on the line, courtesy of a "Let it Snow" promotion.
Weather Analytics LLC is conducting the official measurements. Customers will have to wait until Jan. 5 for the formal announcement.