DA won't file charges against officers in Kansas man's death

TOPEKA, Kan. — The local district attorney does not plan to file criminal charges against two Kansas police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man earlier this year.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced his decision Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 28 shooting of 30-year-old Dominique White near a park in Topeka.

Kagay released a seven-page legal analysis that said White acted suspiciously after the officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area. The analysis said White struggled with police and reached for a gun.

The analysis said no reasonable judge or jury would find that the actions of the two Topeka officers were unlawful. The officers' names haven't been released.