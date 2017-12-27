Famous hippo Fiona nears 1st birthday after up-and-down year

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, with special treats and a visit by specialists from a children's hospital who helped her survive after her premature birth.

Fiona turns 1 on Jan. 24. The zoo will celebrate a bit early on Jan. 20, with events including cake and ice cream for visitors and question-and-answer sessions with Fiona's caretakers.

Fiona had a rollercoaster first year, from battling early health complications to becoming a social media star and the subject of several books. The zoo says Fiona can't be outside in low temperatures, so she is spending winter mostly indoors.