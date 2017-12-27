Ferry stuck on sandbar; 27 people aboard to be evacuated

NEW YORK — Rescuers worked to evacuate 27 people from a ferry that got stuck on a sandbar on a frigid night Wednesday, the second stranding in a month for New York City's ferries.

There were no reports of injuries on the rush-hour boat that got stuck around 6 p.m. in Jamaica Bay between Brooklyn and the Rockaway peninsula in Queens.

"The boat stopped on a dime — you can clearly tell we hit something," passenger Jake Nicholson told the Daily News. He said passengers were initially told that there was a mechanical error, then that the boat had hit a sandbar and that the captain tried to back the boat off it.

Video from a WABC-TV helicopter showed lights on the ferry's deck glowing amid the dark water on the 20-degree evening.

Firefighters said the ferry owners originally were arranging to have the vessel towed off the sandbar, but an evacuation was getting underway around 7:30 p.m.

A city-sponsored, privately run ferry runs to the Rockaways from lower Manhattan. It's part of a $335 million effort to ease strains on New York's public transportation system.

Phone and email messages to the ferry company, Hornblower Inc., weren't immediately returned.