Greek far-left group claims responsibility for court bombing

ATHENS, Greece — A small far-left group in Greece has claimed responsibility for a Dec. 22 bombing at an Athens courthouse that caused extensive damage but no injuries.

The Popular Fighters Group said in a post on a far-left website on Wednesday it attacked the Athens Court of Appeal to protest what it said was bias by Greek judges that favoured the rich and powerful in several high-profile court cases.

The group also complained that Greek courts failed to uphold legal challenges against painful income cuts and tax hikes implemented under the country's bailout program.