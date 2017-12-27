Holiday DUI arrests, speeding tickets down in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say winter weather conditions may have played a role in decreasing the number of drunken driving arrests and speeding tickets handed out over the Christmas holiday compared with last year.

Authorities on Wednesday released final statistics for the traffic enforcement effort that ran Friday to Tuesday.

Troopers arrested 28 people for driving under the influence, compared with 47 during the same five-day period last year — a 40 per cent drop. Speeding tickets were issued to 465 motorists, a 20 per cent decrease.

State police pulled over about 1,100 people for tailgating, using cellphones and other moving violations, compared with nearly 1,600 last year.