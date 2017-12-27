Iranian media says 5.1-magnitude quake jolts south

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media are reporting a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in the southern Kerman province.

The semi-official ISNA news agency says the temblor rocked the village of Hojedk, about 700 kilometres (400 miles) south of Tehran on Wednesday. It says the quake's depth was 9 kilometres (5.6 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The province has been hit by several medium-intensity earthquakes in recent days.